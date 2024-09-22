MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Receives $13.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on MFA Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MFA Financial

MFA Financial Price Performance

MFA Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE MFA opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average is $11.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.60 and a beta of 2.16. MFA Financial has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $13.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.76%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,749.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFA Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFA. Capital Square LLC lifted its position in MFA Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 41,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 82.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in MFA Financial by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in MFA Financial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 33,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.