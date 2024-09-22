MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.51-0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $950-990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $948.13 million. MillerKnoll also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.200-2.200 EPS.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

MillerKnoll stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.53. MillerKnoll has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $31.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.18.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.38 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MillerKnoll will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MillerKnoll from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

See Also

