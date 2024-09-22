Morgan Stanley Cuts Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target to $58.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group raised Freeport-McMoRan from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.79.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $44.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $55.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.55 and its 200 day moving average is $47.16.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 521 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

