Nanosonics Limited (ASX:NAN) Insider Buys A$71,880.00 in Stock

Nanosonics Limited (ASX:NAN – Get Free Report) insider Larry Marshall acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.59 ($2.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$71,880.00 ($48,567.57).
Nanosonics Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 4.22.
About Nanosonics
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nanosonics
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Don’t Miss These 3 Retail Stocks for Fall Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Nanosonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanosonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.