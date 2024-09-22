National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

National Presto Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:NPK opened at $74.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $527.03 million, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.57. National Presto Industries has a fifty-two week low of $69.58 and a fifty-two week high of $86.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.89.

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.06 million during the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 9.56%.

Institutional Trading of National Presto Industries

About National Presto Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPK. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 30.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,535,000 after acquiring an additional 57,300 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 77.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 47,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 20,765 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 5.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 344,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,871,000 after acquiring an additional 16,288 shares in the last quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of National Presto Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 27,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.