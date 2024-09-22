NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Expected to Earn Q4 2025 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for NetApp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now expects that the data storage provider will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.43. The consensus estimate for NetApp’s current full-year earnings is $5.74 per share.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 121.41%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NetApp from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.06.

Get Our Latest Report on NetApp

NetApp Price Performance

NTAP stock opened at $122.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.66. NetApp has a 12-month low of $70.82 and a 12-month high of $135.01.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.83%.

NetApp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the data storage provider to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total transaction of $2,848,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.24, for a total transaction of $954,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,369 shares in the company, valued at $24,604,271.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total value of $2,848,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,452 shares of company stock worth $4,970,628 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,698,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $149,720,000 after purchasing an additional 950,204 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 46.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,720 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $802,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 189.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 263,103 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $23,195,000 after purchasing an additional 172,132 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.