New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) PT Raised to $47.00 at Mizuho

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Mizuho from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded New Jersey Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th.

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $47.64 on Friday. New Jersey Resources has a 12 month low of $38.92 and a 12 month high of $48.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.02 and a 200 day moving average of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.59.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $275.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 26,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,198,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,601,847.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,788,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 26,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,198,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,601,847.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,897,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,381,000 after acquiring an additional 332,420 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,956,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,372,000 after acquiring an additional 154,441 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,284,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,889,000 after acquiring an additional 40,094 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 917,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,357,000 after acquiring an additional 8,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 819,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,542,000 after acquiring an additional 92,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

