NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy Partners to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research cut NextEra Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut NextEra Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays cut NextEra Energy Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.67.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEP

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $27.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.05. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $20.17 and a 1-year high of $48.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.21.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.54 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.905 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.39%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.69%.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $639,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 10.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,491 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 6,769 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $418,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 48,363 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 40.4% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,648 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. 66.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.