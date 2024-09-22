Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Northland Securities reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $6.50 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.54.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOK

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of Nokia Oyj stock opened at $4.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.82. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $4.52. The company has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 7.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nokia Oyj

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 333,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 33,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the second quarter valued at about $1,240,000. 5.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.