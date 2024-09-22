Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Separately, Northland Securities reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $6.50 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.54.
Read Our Latest Research Report on NOK
Nokia Oyj Stock Performance
Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 7.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Nokia Oyj
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 333,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 33,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the second quarter valued at about $1,240,000. 5.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nokia Oyj Company Profile
Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nokia Oyj
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Don’t Miss These 3 Retail Stocks for Fall Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.