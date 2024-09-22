NRG Energy, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $7.00 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NRG Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $7.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.37. The consensus estimate for NRG Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NRG Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $8.56 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $10.26 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $11.61 EPS.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 7.19%. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS.

NRG has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.75.

NRG Energy Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of NRG stock opened at $87.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. NRG Energy has a 12-month low of $36.61 and a 12-month high of $87.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.60 and a 200-day moving average of $76.31.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $8,244,151.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,151,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NRG Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in NRG Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

