Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.5 %

ORMP opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $94.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average is $2.47. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $3.67.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.21. As a group, analysts predict that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Murchinson Ltd. raised its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% during the first quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 1,379,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 329,495 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 10,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 89.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 108,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, as well as in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ORA-D-013-1 and ORA-D-013-2, which have completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

