ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ (ORIC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ORIC. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

ORIC stock opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $16.65.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.03). Equities analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORIC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 131,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 297.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 782,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after buying an additional 585,447 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 16,613 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $153,000. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

