Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, Sidoti Csr Forecasts

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Orion Group in a report released on Wednesday, September 18th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Romero now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Orion Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Orion Group from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

ORN stock opened at $6.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.18 million, a P/E ratio of -18.89, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.41. Orion Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $192.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.83 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in Orion Group by 715.1% in the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 481,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 422,842 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Orion Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 220,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 16,625 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Orion Group during the second quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Orion Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 659,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 28,712 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Orion Group news, CEO Travis J. Boone purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $25,123.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 488,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,402.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary E. Sullivan acquired 10,000 shares of Orion Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 256,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,071.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis J. Boone bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $25,123.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,402.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 33,953 shares of company stock worth $216,658 over the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

