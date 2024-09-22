PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Piper Sandler

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $47.00. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential downside of 21.92% from the stock’s previous close.

PBF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on PBF Energy from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised PBF Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.91.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PBF

PBF Energy Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $32.02 on Friday. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $30.61 and a twelve month high of $62.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.70 and its 200-day moving average is $45.57.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.39). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PBF Energy will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 670,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.29 per share, for a total transaction of $20,964,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,527,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,882,283.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,684,300 shares of company stock worth $93,389,546. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 578,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,329,000 after purchasing an additional 89,900 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 763.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 208,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,008,000 after buying an additional 184,426 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $54,832,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PBF Energy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,054,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,689,000 after buying an additional 48,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,394,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.