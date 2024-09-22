Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.49-$0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.53. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.490-0.530 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on PEB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.92.

NYSE:PEB opened at $14.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.84. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $397.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.29 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.92%.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $790,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,319,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,805,022.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $268,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,341,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,077.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $790,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,319,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,805,022.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

