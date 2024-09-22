Petershill Partners’ (PHLL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 235 ($3.10) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.24) target price on shares of Petershill Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.
Petershill Partners Stock Performance
Petershill Partners Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is a boost from Petershill Partners’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Petershill Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,454.55%.
About Petershill Partners
Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
