Petershill Partners’ (PHLL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 235 ($3.10) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.24) target price on shares of Petershill Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Petershill Partners Stock Performance

Petershill Partners Increases Dividend

PHLL opened at GBX 225.50 ($2.98) on Wednesday. Petershill Partners has a fifty-two week low of GBX 140 ($1.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 229 ($3.03). The firm has a market cap of £2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1,025.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 218.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 205.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is a boost from Petershill Partners’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Petershill Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,454.55%.

About Petershill Partners

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

