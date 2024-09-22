Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

Portland General Electric has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Portland General Electric has a payout ratio of 61.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Portland General Electric to earn $3.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.3%.

Portland General Electric Trading Down 0.4 %

POR stock opened at $47.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $49.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on POR. KeyCorp raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $50,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 1,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $90,528.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $50,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,486 shares of company stock worth $262,153 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Articles

