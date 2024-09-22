PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CRO Anthony Kender Sells 6,406 Shares

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CRO Anthony Kender sold 6,406 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $145,672.44. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 247,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,621,350.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
PowerSchool Stock Up 0.1 %
PWSC stock opened at $22.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $25.16.
PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $191.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. PowerSchool’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of PowerSchool
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have issued reports on PWSC shares. Raymond James downgraded PowerSchool from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.80 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday, June 7th. Macquarie cut shares of PowerSchool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.80 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday, June 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.02.
PowerSchool Company Profile
PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.
