Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Upgraded by HC Wainwright to “Strong-Buy”

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Prelude Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ PRLD opened at $2.55 on Thursday. Prelude Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $6.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.52.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). On average, analysts anticipate that Prelude Therapeutics will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prelude Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLD. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,568,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,967,000 after purchasing an additional 73,269 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE raised its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 63,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 14,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 522,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 14,226 shares during the period. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prelude Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT1419, a myeloid cell leukemia-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of selected relapsed/refractory myeloid or B-cell malignancies; PRT2527, a cyclin-dependent kinase, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; PRT3645, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors; and PRT3879, a SMARCA2 selective protein degrader, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors with loss of SMARCA4 due to truncating mutation and/or deletion.

