Public Policy’s (PPHC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Public Policy (LON:PPHC – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 250 ($3.30) price objective on the stock.

Public Policy Stock Performance

Shares of PPHC opened at GBX 131 ($1.73) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.61, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 133.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 127.31. The stock has a market cap of £156.90 million and a P/E ratio of -1,310.00. Public Policy has a one year low of GBX 103 ($1.36) and a one year high of GBX 140 ($1.85).

Public Policy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Public Policy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11,000.00%.

About Public Policy

Public Policy Holding Company, Inc provides public policy advisory, communications, and related advisory services. It operates in two segments, Lobbying Consulting and Public Affairs Consulting. The Lobbying Consulting segment offers federal and state advocacy, strategic guidance, political intelligence, and issue monitoring services.

