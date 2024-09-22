Q2 2026 Earnings Estimate for Kohl’s Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kohl’s in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Kohl’s’ current full-year earnings is $1.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Kohl’s to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $29.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.93.

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 32.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.71%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 80.65%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

