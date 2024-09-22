Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 17th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $5.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.92. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $19.08 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $18.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.87 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.22 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.51% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $231.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.71.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

FANG stock opened at $181.00 on Friday. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $143.08 and a 1-year high of $214.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.68. The firm has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.89.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $2.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,869,787 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,391,567,000 after purchasing an additional 176,208 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,609,143 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,706,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,488 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,012,329 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $603,038,000 after buying an additional 415,902 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 235.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,730,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $541,844,000 after buying an additional 1,916,900 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 10.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,690,181 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $538,547,000 after buying an additional 247,065 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

