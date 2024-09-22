Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Centene Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Centene in a report released on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now expects that the company will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.69. The consensus estimate for Centene’s current full-year earnings is $6.82 per share.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $39.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.83 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W upgraded Centene to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Centene from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.58.

Shares of CNC opened at $75.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.48. Centene has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $81.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 51,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Centene by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 947,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,320,000 after purchasing an additional 51,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

