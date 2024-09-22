QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Sells $1,151,697.30 in Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) Director Jagdeep Singh sold 192,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $1,151,697.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,590,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,517,592.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jagdeep Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 12th, Jagdeep Singh sold 192,270 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $1,057,485.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Jagdeep Singh sold 79,006 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $397,400.18.

On Monday, July 8th, Jagdeep Singh sold 113,264 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $570,850.56.

QuantumScape Price Performance

QuantumScape stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.66 and a quick ratio of 8.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 4.59. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $10.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on QS. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.95.

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 2.7% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 56.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 13.6% during the first quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuantumScape Company Profile



QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

