Rashid Wasti Purchases 1,100 Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$21.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,189.99.

Rashid Wasti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 20th, Rashid Wasti bought 1,000 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$20.54 per share, with a total value of C$20,539.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Rashid Wasti purchased 2,000 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$21.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,340.00.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Rashid Wasti sold 150 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$222.51, for a total transaction of C$33,376.50.

On Friday, August 23rd, Rashid Wasti bought 1,500 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$21.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,580.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Rashid Wasti purchased 1,300 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$21.63 per share, with a total value of C$28,119.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Rashid Wasti sold 150 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$218.50, for a total value of C$32,775.00.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Rashid Wasti bought 1,500 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$21.34 per share, with a total value of C$32,010.00.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Rashid Wasti sold 3,300 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$215.00, for a total value of C$709,500.00.

George Weston Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TSE WN opened at C$219.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. George Weston Limited has a one year low of C$144.41 and a one year high of C$229.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$215.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$197.74.

George Weston Dividend Announcement

George Weston ( TSE:WN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$2.93 EPS for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of C$14.09 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that George Weston Limited will post 13.0828367 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$246.00 to C$242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$212.00 to C$232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$235.00 to C$254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$229.67.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

