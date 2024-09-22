Red Cat (RCAT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, September 23rd. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.31 million during the quarter. Red Cat had a negative net margin of 134.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%.

NASDAQ:RCAT opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $232.50 million and a P/E ratio of -6.02. Red Cat has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $3.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.57.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Red Cat in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

