Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Now Covered by B. Riley

Equities researchers at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.34% from the company’s previous close.

RDDT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Reddit from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Reddit from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cannonball Research started coverage on Reddit in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Reddit from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Reddit from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.12.

Reddit stock opened at $66.17 on Friday. Reddit has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $78.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.47.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $281.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.86 million. Reddit’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Reddit will post -4.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Porter Gale sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $1,569,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,020.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 33,333 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $1,799,648.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,542,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,277,253.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Porter Gale sold 30,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $1,569,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,020.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,993 shares of company stock valued at $14,618,959 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

