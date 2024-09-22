Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Atlas Engineered Products Ltd.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (CVE:AEP)

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Free Report) – Clarus Securities boosted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Atlas Engineered Products in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 17th. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. Clarus Securities currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Atlas Engineered Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share.

Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$15.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.95 million. Atlas Engineered Products had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 2.90%.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AEP. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Atlas Engineered Products to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James set a C$2.25 price target on shares of Atlas Engineered Products and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Atlas Engineered Products from C$2.20 to C$2.10 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

Atlas Engineered Products Stock Performance

CVE AEP opened at C$1.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.41. Atlas Engineered Products has a fifty-two week low of C$0.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.70. The company has a market cap of C$82.18 million, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mohammad Hadi Abassi sold 195,000 shares of Atlas Engineered Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.30, for a total transaction of C$253,500.00. Insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Engineered Products

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, and wall panels in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

