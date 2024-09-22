Research Analysts Offer Predictions for ConocoPhillips’ Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) – Capital One Financial lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 17th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy producer will earn $1.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.09. The consensus estimate for ConocoPhillips’ current full-year earnings is $8.41 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.53 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.93 EPS.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.29.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE COP opened at $109.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $127.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $101.29 and a 52 week high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,288,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.