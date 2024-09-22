Research Analysts Set Expectations for Legend Biotech Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Legend Biotech in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Bienkowski anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Legend Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($1.56) per share.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $186.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.25 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a negative net margin of 62.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 154.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LEGN. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Legend Biotech from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

Legend Biotech Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LEGN opened at $48.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.19 and its 200 day moving average is $51.23. Legend Biotech has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $70.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.33 and a beta of 0.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legend Biotech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,306,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,776,000 after purchasing an additional 962,381 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Legend Biotech by 9.5% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,861,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,839,000 after buying an additional 596,390 shares during the last quarter. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,601,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 26.1% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,239,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,629,000 after buying an additional 463,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 19.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,181,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,336,000 after acquiring an additional 356,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

