ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Given Hold Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RMD. Citigroup lowered ResMed from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ResMed from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer lowered ResMed from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $199.70.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $244.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.44. The firm has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.59. ResMed has a 52-week low of $132.24 and a 52-week high of $255.18.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ResMed will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

In other ResMed news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 5,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.56, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $2,833,378.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,060,983.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.56, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,788 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,931 shares of company stock worth $22,644,807. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the first quarter worth $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of ResMed by 196.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

