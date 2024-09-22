RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of RF Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 17th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Get RF Industries alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on RF Industries in a report on Sunday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

RF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of RFIL opened at $3.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.99. RF Industries has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $4.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RF Industries stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,296 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.15% of RF Industries worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.