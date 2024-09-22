Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) PT Raised to $70.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RCI. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rogers Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.75.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RCI

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Shares of RCI stock opened at $40.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.47 and its 200 day moving average is $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of $35.55 and a 52-week high of $48.19.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 23.15%. Rogers Communications’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rogers Communications

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the second quarter valued at $9,589,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 45.1% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 37,273 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 11,591 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 110.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 50.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 226.9% during the second quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,970 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 11,084 shares during the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rogers Communications

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.