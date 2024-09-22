Royal Bank of Canada Increases Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target to $320.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $310.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AJG. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $272.00 to $286.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.93.

AJG opened at $276.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $285.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.84. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $218.63 and a 1 year high of $301.04. The stock has a market cap of $60.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total transaction of $4,244,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 329,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,121,853.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $2,482,959.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,654,772.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total transaction of $4,244,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 329,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,121,853.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,145 shares of company stock valued at $12,622,660. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AJG. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.7% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

