Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.18.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of BEAM opened at $25.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day moving average is $26.45. Beam Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.86.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.18 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.56% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 998,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,459,403.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

