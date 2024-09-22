Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SAFE. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Safehold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Safehold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.56.

Get Safehold alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Safehold

Safehold Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $26.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.05. Safehold has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -59.89 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 38.83 and a current ratio of 38.83.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Safehold had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $89.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Safehold’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Safehold will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Safehold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.56%.

Institutional Trading of Safehold

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAFE. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Safehold during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Safehold in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Safehold by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safehold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.