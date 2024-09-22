Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Raised to $585.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna from $550.00 to $585.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

SAIA has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Saia from $479.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Saia from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Saia from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Saia from $416.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Saia from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $526.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $479.07.

Saia Price Performance

Shares of Saia stock opened at $436.78 on Wednesday. Saia has a 52-week low of $341.26 and a 52-week high of $628.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $414.29 and a 200-day moving average of $461.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.17). Saia had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $823.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Saia will post 13.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Saia

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Saia by 161.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 68 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Saia during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Saia during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

