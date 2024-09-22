Sarepta Therapeutics’ (SRPT) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $181.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SRPT. Evercore ISI upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $226.00 to $203.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $187.39.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $127.21 on Thursday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $173.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1,156.45 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.66.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $362.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 37,038 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $133.80 per share, with a total value of $4,955,684.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 284,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,003,749.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $822,099.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,662,822.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Andrew Chambers acquired 37,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $133.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,955,684.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 284,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,003,749.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,801 shares of company stock valued at $8,399,586. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.0% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

