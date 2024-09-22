Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) PT Raised to $95.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.11.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $86.90 on Friday. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $42.91 and a twelve month high of $92.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 58.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.10 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shift4 Payments

In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $1,032,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,021 shares in the company, valued at $18,827,693.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $1,032,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,827,693.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $1,626,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,874,566.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 11,776.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,730,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,947,000 after buying an additional 1,716,132 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 6,185.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,095,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,115 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,451,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,031,000 after acquiring an additional 881,216 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,520,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,333,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,088,000 after purchasing an additional 561,707 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.