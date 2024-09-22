SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Upgraded by Compass Point to “Neutral”

Compass Point upgraded shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $60.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $35.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SLG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $43.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised shares of SL Green Realty from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SL Green Realty to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.64.

NYSE SLG opened at $71.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.83. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $73.80.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $222.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.83 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 19.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.92%. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.32%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,384,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,524,000 after purchasing an additional 60,032 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,114,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,363,000 after acquiring an additional 78,322 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 9.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 994,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,350,000 after acquiring an additional 88,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 810,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,906,000 after acquiring an additional 14,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 24.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 799,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,067,000 after acquiring an additional 158,268 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

