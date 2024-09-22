STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on STMicroelectronics from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.50 to $45.80 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded STMicroelectronics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.13.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $27.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.66. The company has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.58. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $27.44 and a fifty-two week high of $51.27.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STMicroelectronics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 144.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STMicroelectronics

(Get Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.