Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Viking Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $70.47 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $99.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.08 and a 200 day moving average of $63.21.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Viking Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

In other Viking Therapeutics news, CEO Brian Lian sold 1,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $69,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,354,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,609,397.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Viking Therapeutics news, CEO Brian Lian sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $69,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,354,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,609,397.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Marianna Mancini sold 18,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $1,029,825.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 362,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,689,572.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 516,671 shares of company stock valued at $33,810,813. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 370.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.60.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Featured Stories

