Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Oklo Call Options (NYSE:OKLO)

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 44,400 call options on the company. This is an increase of 372% compared to the typical volume of 9,412 call options.
Oklo Trading Up 27.2 %
Shares of OKLO stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. Oklo has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $18.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.34.
Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($5.17) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oklo will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OKLO
About Oklo
AltC Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement to enter into a business combination with Oklo Inc
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Oklo
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Don’t Miss These 3 Retail Stocks for Fall Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Oklo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oklo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.