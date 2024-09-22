Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Oklo Call Options (NYSE:OKLO)

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 44,400 call options on the company. This is an increase of 372% compared to the typical volume of 9,412 call options.

Oklo Trading Up 27.2 %

Shares of OKLO stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. Oklo has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $18.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.34.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($5.17) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oklo will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on Oklo in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Oklo in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Oklo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

About Oklo

AltC Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement to enter into a business combination with Oklo Inc

