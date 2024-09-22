Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Deckers Outdoor Call Options (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 4,325 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 310% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,056 call options.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $150.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $80.67 and a 1 year high of $184.48.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 31.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Powers sold 140,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $3,376,368.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,450,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,756,760.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $196,814,000. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,905,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $31.11 to $33.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.78 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $887.00 to $147.83 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $33.33 to $34.03 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.42.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

