StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Culp (NYSE:CULP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Culp Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of Culp stock opened at $6.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.75. Culp has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $6.77. The company has a market capitalization of $80.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.18.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.05. Culp had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $49.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share.
Insider Activity at Culp
Institutional Trading of Culp
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Culp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,640 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.89% of Culp worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Culp
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Culp
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Don’t Miss These 3 Retail Stocks for Fall Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.