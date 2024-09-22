StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Culp (NYSE:CULP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Culp stock opened at $6.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.75. Culp has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $6.77. The company has a market capitalization of $80.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.05. Culp had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $49.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Culp

Institutional Trading of Culp

In other news, major shareholder Aron R. English acquired 22,125 shares of Culp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,308,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,542,345. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Culp news, Director Sharon A. Decker purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,828.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Aron R. English acquired 22,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,308,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,542,345. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 336,131 shares of company stock worth $1,917,524. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Culp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,640 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.89% of Culp worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Culp

(Get Free Report)

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.