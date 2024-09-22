StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Signature Bank Stock Performance
Shares of SBNY opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $4.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average of $2.47.
About Signature Bank
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Signature Bank
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Don’t Miss These 3 Retail Stocks for Fall Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.