StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Price Performance

BKSC opened at $12.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.95. Bank of South Carolina has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $15.02.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

