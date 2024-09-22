StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of LightPath Technologies stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.35. LightPath Technologies has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $1.77.
LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $8.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.
