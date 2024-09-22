StockNews.com Upgrades Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) to Buy

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

URBN has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Urban Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.30.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $36.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.50. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $48.90.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 11,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $413,951.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,303,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 11,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $413,951.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $537,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 287.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 34,350 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $582,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 100.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,342 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 21,248 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

