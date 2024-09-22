T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $211.92.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $541,497.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,826,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,441,682.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $541,497.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,826,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,441,682.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total transaction of $3,891,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 418,124 shares in the company, valued at $81,354,386.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 706,875 shares of company stock worth $130,909,198 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at $12,095,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 105,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,646,000 after purchasing an additional 14,939 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 9.1% in the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 86.9% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 82,149 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,473,000 after buying an additional 38,195 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $199.44 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $135.82 and a 1 year high of $206.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

